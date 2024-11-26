Steppin’ Out: 2024-11-26

Written by on November 26, 2024

  1. Nancy Wilson – If I Ever Lose This Heaven
  2. Quincy Jones – What’s Going On
  3. Quincy Jones – My Cherie Amour
  4. Quincy Jones – Ai No Corrida
  5. Quincy Jones feat. Ray Charles & Chaka Khan – I’ll Be Good To You
  6. Quincy Jones feat. Charlie Wilson, Ray Charles, Brandy,Chaka Khan and Ashford & Simpson – Stuff Like That
  7. Aretha Franklin – Angel
  8. The Brothers Johnson – Stomp
  9. Michael Jackson – P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)
  10. Roy Ayers – Coffy Is The Color
  11. Adam Wade & Johnny Pate – Brother
  12. The Elgins – In The Midnight Hour
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-11-26

Current track

Title

Artist