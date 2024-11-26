Steppin’ Out: 2024-11-26

- Nancy Wilson – If I Ever Lose This Heaven
- Quincy Jones – What’s Going On
- Quincy Jones – My Cherie Amour
- Quincy Jones – Ai No Corrida
- Quincy Jones feat. Ray Charles & Chaka Khan – I’ll Be Good To You
- Quincy Jones feat. Charlie Wilson, Ray Charles, Brandy,Chaka Khan and Ashford & Simpson – Stuff Like That
- Aretha Franklin – Angel
- The Brothers Johnson – Stomp
- Michael Jackson – P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing)
- Roy Ayers – Coffy Is The Color
- Adam Wade & Johnny Pate – Brother
- The Elgins – In The Midnight Hour
Reader's opinions