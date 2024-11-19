Steppin’ Out: 2024-11-19

- Quincy Jones – Smackwater Jack
- The Elgins – Put Yourself In My Place
- The Elgins – Darling Baby
- The Elgins – Heaven Must Have Sent You
- Elgins – How It Is (To Be Loved By You)
- The Contours – Just A Little MIsunderstanding
- Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – Get Ready
- Quincy Jones – Killer Joe
- Quincy Jones – You’ve Got It Bad Girl
- Quincy Jones – If I Ever Lose This Heaven
- Quincy Jones & Brothers Johnson – Is It Love That We’re Missing?
- Quincy Jones feat. Nick Ashford,Valerie Simpson & Chaka Khan – Stuff Like That
- Quincy Jones – The Dude
- The Two Things In One – Shag Nasty
Reader's opinions