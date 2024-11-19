Steppin’ Out: 2024-11-19

Written by on November 19, 2024

  1. Quincy Jones – Smackwater Jack
  2. The Elgins – Put Yourself In My Place
  3. The Elgins – Darling Baby
  4. The Elgins – Heaven Must Have Sent You
  5. Elgins – How It Is (To Be Loved By You)
  6. The Contours – Just A Little MIsunderstanding
  7. Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – Get Ready
  8. Quincy Jones – Killer Joe
  9. Quincy Jones – You’ve Got It Bad Girl
  10. Quincy Jones – If I Ever Lose This Heaven
  11. Quincy Jones & Brothers Johnson – Is It Love That We’re Missing?
  12. Quincy Jones feat. Nick Ashford,Valerie Simpson & Chaka Khan – Stuff Like That
  13. Quincy Jones – The Dude
  14. The Two Things In One – Shag Nasty
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Environment Show: 2024-11-19

Previous post

The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-11-19

Current track

Title

Artist