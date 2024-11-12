Steppin’ Out: 2024-11-12

Written by on November 12, 2024

  1. Smokey Robinson and the miracles – Tears of a Clown
  2. Muddy Waters – i’m a man (mannish boy)
  3. Muddy Waters – I Can’t Be Satisfied
  4. Muddy Waters – I’m Your Hoochie Coochie Man
  5. james cotton – high compression
  6. James Cotton – Cotton Crop Blues
  7. Keb’ Mo’ – She Just Wants to Dance
  8. Keb’ Mo’ – Kindhearted Woman Blues
  9. Elmore James – Standing at the Crossroads
  10. Elmore James – Wild About You Baby
  11. Sunnyland Slim – I had it so hard
  12. John Lee Hooker – Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom
  13. John Lee Hooker – Walkin’ the Boogie
  14. John Lee Hooker – This Is Hip
  15. B.B. King – Tired Of Your Jive
  16. B.B. King – Think It Over
  17. Muddy Waters – The Blues Had A Baby And They Named It Rock And Roll
  18. Muddy Waters – I’m Ready
