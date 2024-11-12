Steppin’ Out: 2024-11-12

- Smokey Robinson and the miracles – Tears of a Clown
- Muddy Waters – i’m a man (mannish boy)
- Muddy Waters – I Can’t Be Satisfied
- Muddy Waters – I’m Your Hoochie Coochie Man
- james cotton – high compression
- James Cotton – Cotton Crop Blues
- Keb’ Mo’ – She Just Wants to Dance
- Keb’ Mo’ – Kindhearted Woman Blues
- Elmore James – Standing at the Crossroads
- Elmore James – Wild About You Baby
- Sunnyland Slim – I had it so hard
- John Lee Hooker – Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom
- John Lee Hooker – Walkin’ the Boogie
- John Lee Hooker – This Is Hip
- B.B. King – Tired Of Your Jive
- B.B. King – Think It Over
- Muddy Waters – The Blues Had A Baby And They Named It Rock And Roll
- Muddy Waters – I’m Ready
