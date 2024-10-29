Steppin’ Out: 2024-10-29

- Smokey Robinson & the Miracles – You’ve Made Me So Very Happy
- Martha & the Vandellas – JImmy Mack
- Marvin Gaye & KIm Weston – Baby I Need Your Loving
- Diana Ross & the Supremes – Heaven Must Have Sent You
- Edwin Starr – Way Over There
- The Contours and Dennis Edwards – Just A Little Misunderstanding
- Rozetta Johnson – A Woman’s Way
- Loleatta Holloway – Cry To Me
- Les McCann – So Your Love Finally Ran Out (For Me)
- Doug Carn – Adam’s Apple
- Roy Ayers – He’s A Superstar
- Patrice Rushen – Let There Be Funk
- Jimmy McGriff – The Main Squeeze
- Eddie Jefferson – When You Look In The MIrror
Reader's opinions