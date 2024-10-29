Steppin’ Out: 2024-10-29

October 29, 2024

  1. Smokey Robinson & the Miracles – You’ve Made Me So Very Happy
  2. Martha & the Vandellas – JImmy Mack
  3. Marvin Gaye & KIm Weston – Baby I Need Your Loving
  4. Diana Ross & the Supremes – Heaven Must Have Sent You
  5. Edwin Starr – Way Over There
  6. The Contours and Dennis Edwards – Just A Little Misunderstanding
  7. Rozetta Johnson – A Woman’s Way
  8. Loleatta Holloway – Cry To Me
  9. Les McCann – So Your Love Finally Ran Out (For Me)
  10. Doug Carn – Adam’s Apple
  11. Roy Ayers – He’s A Superstar
  12. Patrice Rushen – Let There Be Funk
  13. Jimmy McGriff – The Main Squeeze
  14. Eddie Jefferson – When You Look In The MIrror
