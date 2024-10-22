Steppin’ Out: 2024-10-22

Written by on October 22, 2024

  1. George & Greer – To Me It’s Storming
  2. Philip & the Faithfuls – Wat’cha Gonna Do
  3. Earl van Dyke – Runaway Child, Running Wild
  4. Junior Walker & the All-Stars – Way Back Home
  5. Bob Wilson & the San Remo Quartet – All Turned On
  6. Jonah Jones – Get Ready
  7. Gordon Staples & the Motown Strings – Strung Out
  8. Seville – Show Me The Way
  9. Sam Butler – I Can’t Get Over Losing You
  10. Freddie Empire – Let Me Give Love
  11. San Dees – My World
  12. Dorothy Moore – Girl Overboard
  13. Loleatta Holloway – The Show Must Go On
  14. Anita Ward – Spoiled By Your Love
  15. Earl van Dyke & the Soul Brothers – Chicken Little 69
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Environment Show: 2024-10-22

Previous post

The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-10-22

Current track

Title

Artist