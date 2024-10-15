Steppin’ Out: 2024-10-15

Written by on October 15, 2024

  1. The Pointer Sisters – Yes We Can Can
  2. The Hues Corporation – Freedom For The Stallion
  3. Veda Brown – Help Me Make It Through The Night
  4. Thelma Houston – Me And Bobby McGee
  5. Aaron Neville – For The Good Times
  6. The Isley Brothers – Spill The Wine
  7. Ramsey Lewis – Slipping Into Darkness
  8. Charles Kynard – The World Is A Ghetto
  9. Cedar Walton – Low Rider
  10. Earl Van Dyke & the Soul Brothers – Can I Get A Witness
  11. Jonah Jones – Uptight (Everything’s Alright)
  12. Earl Van Dyke & the Soul Brothers – He Was Really Sayin’ Somethin’
  13. Jr.Walker & The All-Stars – Sweet Soul
  14. Dee Dee Sharp – He’s No Ordinary Guy
