Steppin’ Out: 2024-10-15

- The Pointer Sisters – Yes We Can Can
- The Hues Corporation – Freedom For The Stallion
- Veda Brown – Help Me Make It Through The Night
- Thelma Houston – Me And Bobby McGee
- Aaron Neville – For The Good Times
- The Isley Brothers – Spill The Wine
- Ramsey Lewis – Slipping Into Darkness
- Charles Kynard – The World Is A Ghetto
- Cedar Walton – Low Rider
- Earl Van Dyke & the Soul Brothers – Can I Get A Witness
- Jonah Jones – Uptight (Everything’s Alright)
- Earl Van Dyke & the Soul Brothers – He Was Really Sayin’ Somethin’
- Jr.Walker & The All-Stars – Sweet Soul
- Dee Dee Sharp – He’s No Ordinary Guy
