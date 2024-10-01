Steppin’ Out: 2024-10-01
Written by Playlist Robot on October 1, 2024
- Ramsey Lewis – Spring High
- The New Birth – Dream Merchant
- The New Birth – It’s Impossible
- The New Birth – I Can Understand It
- Jimmy McGriff – The Theme From Shaft
- Reuben Wilson – Superfly
- Esther Phillips – Baby I’m For Real
- Esther Phillips – Cry To Me
- Gladys Knight & the Pips – Help Me Make It Through The Night
- Isaac Hayes – For The Good Times
- The Meters – Good Old Funky Music
- Eddie Bo – The Rubber Band
- Eldridge Holmes – Pop, Popcorn Children
- Wee Willie Walker – Ticket To Ride