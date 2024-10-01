Steppin’ Out: 2024-10-01

Written by on October 1, 2024

  1. Ramsey Lewis – Spring High
  2. The New Birth – Dream Merchant
  3. The New Birth – It’s Impossible
  4. The New Birth – I Can Understand It
  5. Jimmy McGriff – The Theme From Shaft
  6. Reuben Wilson – Superfly
  7. Esther Phillips – Baby I’m For Real
  8. Esther Phillips – Cry To Me
  9. Gladys Knight & the Pips – Help Me Make It Through The Night
  10. Isaac Hayes – For The Good Times
  11. The Meters – Good Old Funky Music
  12. Eddie Bo – The Rubber Band
  13. Eldridge Holmes – Pop, Popcorn Children
  14. Wee Willie Walker – Ticket To Ride
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Environment Show: 2024-10-01

Previous post

The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-10-01

Current track

Title

Artist