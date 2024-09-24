Steppin’ Out: 2024-09-24

Written by on September 24, 2024

  1. Roy Ayers – Vibrations
  2. Roy Ayers – Destination Motherland
  3. James Carr – The Dark End Of The Street
  4. Spencer Wiggins – Uptight Good Woman
  5. The Ovations – They Say
  6. Timmy Thomas – Have Some Boogaloo
  7. James Brown – Let’s Go Get Stoned
  8. The J.B.’s & Fred Wesley – Everybody Plays The Fool
  9. James Brown – Spinning Wheel
  10. Lyn Collins – Do Your Thing
  11. Vicki Anderson with Bobby Byrd – You’re Welcome, Stop On By
  12. James Brown – If I Ruled The World
  13. Diana Ross – I Won’t Last A Day Without You
  14. Freda Payne – Rainy Days And Mondays
  15. The Jackson Five – Darling Dear
