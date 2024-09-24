Steppin’ Out: 2024-09-24

- Roy Ayers – Vibrations
- Roy Ayers – Destination Motherland
- James Carr – The Dark End Of The Street
- Spencer Wiggins – Uptight Good Woman
- The Ovations – They Say
- Timmy Thomas – Have Some Boogaloo
- James Brown – Let’s Go Get Stoned
- The J.B.’s & Fred Wesley – Everybody Plays The Fool
- James Brown – Spinning Wheel
- Lyn Collins – Do Your Thing
- Vicki Anderson with Bobby Byrd – You’re Welcome, Stop On By
- James Brown – If I Ruled The World
- Diana Ross – I Won’t Last A Day Without You
- Freda Payne – Rainy Days And Mondays
- The Jackson Five – Darling Dear
