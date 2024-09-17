Steppin’ Out: 2024-09-17

- Gladys Knight & the Pips – Make Yours A Happy Home
- James Brown – Love Me Tender
- James Brown & Lyn Collins – Let It Be Me
- Sweet Charles – I Won’t Last A Day Without You
- Fred Wesley & The J.B.’s – Watermelon Man
- Lee Austin feat. the J.B.’s – Tutti Frutti
- Lyn Collins – Backstabbers
- Maceo Parker – Drowning In The Sea Of Love
- The Ovations featuring Louis Williams – I’m Living Good
- Barbara Perry – Say You Need It
- James Carr – A Man Needs A Woman
- Dorothy Williams – The Well’s Gone Dry
- Jean Plum – I Love Him
- Ernest Mosley – Woman, You’ll Always Be A Part Of Me
- The Jackson Five – I’ll Bet You
