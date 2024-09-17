Steppin’ Out: 2024-09-17

September 17, 2024

  1. Gladys Knight & the Pips – Make Yours A Happy Home
  2. James Brown – Love Me Tender
  3. James Brown & Lyn Collins – Let It Be Me
  4. Sweet Charles – I Won’t Last A Day Without You
  5. Fred Wesley & The J.B.’s – Watermelon Man
  6. Lee Austin feat. the J.B.’s – Tutti Frutti
  7. Lyn Collins – Backstabbers
  8. Maceo Parker – Drowning In The Sea Of Love
  9. The Ovations featuring Louis Williams – I’m Living Good
  10. Barbara Perry – Say You Need It
  11. James Carr – A Man Needs A Woman
  12. Dorothy Williams – The Well’s Gone Dry
  13. Jean Plum – I Love Him
  14. Ernest Mosley – Woman, You’ll Always Be A Part Of Me
  15. The Jackson Five – I’ll Bet You
