Steppin’ Out: 2024-09-10

  1. Otis Redding – Wonderful World
  2. Bill Withers – Ain’t No Sunshine
  3. Bill Withers – Lean on Me
  4. Dr. John – Stealin”
  5. Dr. John – Hen Laying Rooster (Feat B.B. King)
  6. The Meters – Gettin’ Funkier All The Time
  7. The Meters – come together
  8. Stevie Wonder – Village Ghetto Land
  9. Stevie Wonder – Stubborn Kind Of Fellow
  10. George Duke – Party Down
  11. The Isley Brothers – Shout (Parts 1 & 2)
  12. Sly & and The Family Stone – Hot Fun In The Summertime
  13. Sly & and The Family Stone – Dance To The Music
  14. The Temptations – Get ready
  15. The Temptations – Aint too proud to beg
  16. Marvin Gaye – Ain’t That Peculiar
  17. Marvin Gaye – I Heard It Through the Grapevine
  18. The Impressions – Gypsy Woman
