Steppin’ Out: 2024-09-10

- Otis Redding – Wonderful World
- Bill Withers – Ain’t No Sunshine
- Bill Withers – Lean on Me
- Dr. John – Stealin”
- Dr. John – Hen Laying Rooster (Feat B.B. King)
- The Meters – Gettin’ Funkier All The Time
- The Meters – come together
- Stevie Wonder – Village Ghetto Land
- Stevie Wonder – Stubborn Kind Of Fellow
- George Duke – Party Down
- The Isley Brothers – Shout (Parts 1 & 2)
- Sly & and The Family Stone – Hot Fun In The Summertime
- Sly & and The Family Stone – Dance To The Music
- The Temptations – Get ready
- The Temptations – Aint too proud to beg
- Marvin Gaye – Ain’t That Peculiar
- Marvin Gaye – I Heard It Through the Grapevine
- The Impressions – Gypsy Woman
