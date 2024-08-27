Steppin’ Out: 2024-08-27

August 27, 2024

  1. Loleatta Holloway – Cry To Me
  2. Smokey Robinson & the MIracles – You’ve Made Me So Very Happy
  3. Smokey Robinson and The Miracles – Cecelia
  4. Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – You Ain’t Livin’ Till You’re Lovin’
  5. Billy Eckstine – My Cherie Amour
  6. O.B. McClinton – I Wish It Would Rain
  7. James Brown – Strangers In The Night
  8. Lyn Collins – Fly Me To The Moon
  9. Lyn Collins – Don’t Make Me Over
  10. Marva Whitney – This Girl’s In Love With You
  11. Sweet Charles – Dedicated To The One I Love
  12. James Brown & Lyn Collins – It’s Alright
  13. The J.B.’s – Use Me
  14. Maceo – Show And Tell
  15. Fred Wesley & The J.B.’s – Backstabbers
