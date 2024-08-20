Steppin’ Out: 2024-08-20

August 20, 2024

  1. Sam & Dave – I Thank You
  2. The Supremes & Four Tops – Ain’t Nothin’ Like The Real Thing
  3. Supremes & Four Tops – You Gotta Have Love In Your Heart
  4. The Four Tops – Are You Man Enough
  5. Four Tops – Keeper Of The Castle
  6. Four Tops – Right On Brother
  7. Four Tops – Tell Me You Love Me
  8. James Brown – I Got Ants In My Pants (And I Want To Dance)
  9. Marva Whitney – I Made A Mistake Because It’s Only You (Pt.1)
  10. Vicki Anderson – I’m Too Tough For Mr. Big Stuff (Hot Pants)
  11. Marva Whitney – It’s My Thing (Part 1)
  12. Lyn Collins – We Want To Parrty, Parrty, Parrty, (Parts 1 & 2)
  13. Bobby Byrd – Hot Pants -I’m Coming, I’m Coming,I’m Coming
  14. Hank Ballard – Butter Your Popcorn
  15. The Chambers Brothers – Funky
