Steppin’ Out: 2024-08-20

- Sam & Dave – I Thank You
- The Supremes & Four Tops – Ain’t Nothin’ Like The Real Thing
- Supremes & Four Tops – You Gotta Have Love In Your Heart
- The Four Tops – Are You Man Enough
- Four Tops – Keeper Of The Castle
- Four Tops – Right On Brother
- Four Tops – Tell Me You Love Me
- James Brown – I Got Ants In My Pants (And I Want To Dance)
- Marva Whitney – I Made A Mistake Because It’s Only You (Pt.1)
- Vicki Anderson – I’m Too Tough For Mr. Big Stuff (Hot Pants)
- Marva Whitney – It’s My Thing (Part 1)
- Lyn Collins – We Want To Parrty, Parrty, Parrty, (Parts 1 & 2)
- Bobby Byrd – Hot Pants -I’m Coming, I’m Coming,I’m Coming
- Hank Ballard – Butter Your Popcorn
- The Chambers Brothers – Funky
