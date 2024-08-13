Steppin’ Out: 2024-08-13

- Blinky – Money (That’s What I Want)
- Smokey Robinson & the Miracles – You’ve Got Me (Looking Through The Eyes of Love)
- Smokey and The MIracles – Who’s Gonna Take The Blame
- Smokey & the Miracles – The Tears Of A Clown
- Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – It Will Be Alright
- Aretha Franklin – My Guy
- The Marvelettes – My Baby Must Be A Magician
- James Brown – Get On The Good Foot
- The JB’s – More Mess On My Thing
- Myra Barnes (Vicki Anderson) – Super Good (Parts 1 & 2)
- Hank Ballard – Finger Poppin’ Time
- The Sons Of Funk – From The Back Side (part 1)
- Lyn Collins – Rock Me Again & Again & Again
- Victor Green – Creole Girl
Reader's opinions