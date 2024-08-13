Steppin’ Out: 2024-08-13

August 13, 2024

  1. Blinky – Money (That’s What I Want)
  2. Smokey Robinson & the Miracles – You’ve Got Me (Looking Through The Eyes of Love)
  3. Smokey and The MIracles – Who’s Gonna Take The Blame
  4. Smokey & the Miracles – The Tears Of A Clown
  5. Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – It Will Be Alright
  6. Aretha Franklin – My Guy
  7. The Marvelettes – My Baby Must Be A Magician
  8. James Brown – Get On The Good Foot
  9. The JB’s – More Mess On My Thing
  10. Myra Barnes (Vicki Anderson) – Super Good (Parts 1 & 2)
  11. Hank Ballard – Finger Poppin’ Time
  12. The Sons Of Funk – From The Back Side (part 1)
  13. Lyn Collins – Rock Me Again & Again & Again
  14. Victor Green – Creole Girl
