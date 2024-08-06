Steppin’ Out: 2024-08-06

  1. The Four Tops – (It’s the Way) Nature Planned It
  2. Four Tops – I’m In A Different World
  3. Four Tops – Standing In The Shadows Of Love
  4. Four Tops – I Got A Feeling
  5. Four Tops – Bernadette
  6. The Supremes & Four Tops – River Deep, Mountain High
  7. Supremes & Four Tops – Hello Stranger
  8. Bobby Womack – Something For My Head
  9. Erma Coffee – You Made What I Am
  10. Candi Staton – Here I Am Again
  11. Millie Jackson – Leftovers
  12. The Bar-Kays – Don’t Stop Dancing To The Music Part 1
  13. Rufus Thomas – The Funky Bird
  14. Roy Lee Johnson – Patch It Up
  15. Sons Of Slum – What Does It Take
  16. Archie Bell & The Drells – Archie’s In Love
