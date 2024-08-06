Steppin’ Out: 2024-08-06

- The Four Tops – (It’s the Way) Nature Planned It
- Four Tops – I’m In A Different World
- Four Tops – Standing In The Shadows Of Love
- Four Tops – I Got A Feeling
- Four Tops – Bernadette
- The Supremes & Four Tops – River Deep, Mountain High
- Supremes & Four Tops – Hello Stranger
- Bobby Womack – Something For My Head
- Erma Coffee – You Made What I Am
- Candi Staton – Here I Am Again
- Millie Jackson – Leftovers
- The Bar-Kays – Don’t Stop Dancing To The Music Part 1
- Rufus Thomas – The Funky Bird
- Roy Lee Johnson – Patch It Up
- Sons Of Slum – What Does It Take
- Archie Bell & The Drells – Archie’s In Love
