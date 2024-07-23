Steppin’ Out: 2024-07-23

Written by on July 23, 2024

  1. Erykah Badu – Other Side Of The Game
  2. Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – If This World Were Mine
  3. Smokey & The Miracles – Point It Out
  4. Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – Got To Be There
  5. Aretha Franklin – Tracks Of My Tears
  6. Barbara Lewis – Oh Be My Love
  7. Eddie Floyd – My Girl
  8. John Edwards – Cold Hearted Woman
  9. Mel & Tim – Free For All (Winner Takes All)
  10. Katie Love & The Four Shades Of Black – It Hurts So Good
  11. Mary Wells – If You Can’t Give Her Love (Give Her Up)
  12. Roz Ryan – You’re My Only Temptation
  13. Colette Kelly – City Of Fools
  14. Otis Redding & Carla Thomas – Bring It On Home To Me
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-07-23

Current track

Title

Artist