Steppin’ Out: 2024-07-23

- Erykah Badu – Other Side Of The Game
- Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – If This World Were Mine
- Smokey & The Miracles – Point It Out
- Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – Got To Be There
- Aretha Franklin – Tracks Of My Tears
- Barbara Lewis – Oh Be My Love
- Eddie Floyd – My Girl
- John Edwards – Cold Hearted Woman
- Mel & Tim – Free For All (Winner Takes All)
- Katie Love & The Four Shades Of Black – It Hurts So Good
- Mary Wells – If You Can’t Give Her Love (Give Her Up)
- Roz Ryan – You’re My Only Temptation
- Colette Kelly – City Of Fools
- Otis Redding & Carla Thomas – Bring It On Home To Me
