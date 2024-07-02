Steppin’ Out: 2024-07-02

  1. Patti Austin – Take A Closer Look
  2. Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – What Love Has Joined Together
  3. Smokey Robinson/Miracles – Darling Dear
  4. Smokey and The Miracles – I Don’t Blame You At All
  5. Smokey Robinson & The MIracles – I Can’t Stand To See You Cry
  6. Diana Ross & The Supremes with The Temptations – My Guy/My Girl
  7. Blinky – The Hunter Gets Captured By The Game
  8. Jimmy McGriff – The Theme From Shaft
  9. The Kashmere Stage Band – Do Your Thing (instrumental)
  10. Young-Holt Unlimited – Freddie’s Dead
  11. Young-Holt Unlimited – Pusher Man
  12. The Bar-Kays – Humpin’
  13. Rufus Thomas – The Breakdown (Part 1)
  14. Barbara Mason – Come See About Me
