Steppin’ Out: 2024-06-25

Written by on June 25, 2024

  1. Marvin Gaye & Kim Weston – Baby I Need Your Loving
  2. Diana Ross & The Supremes – Heaven Must Have Sent You
  3. James Brown & Lyn Collins – It’s Alright
  4. Maceo – Show Or Tell
  5. Maceo – Drowning In The Sea Of Love
  6. Sweet Charles – Soul Man
  7. The J.B.’s – You Sure Love To Ball
  8. Dizzy Gillespie – Stomped And Wasted
  9. Dizzy Gillespie – Unicorn
  10. Bobbi Humphrey – Ladies Day
  11. Eddie Harris – It’s All Right Now
  12. Gary Bartz – Incident
  13. Eddie Holland – Leaving Here
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Environment Show: 2024-06-25

Previous post

The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-06-25

Current track

Title

Artist