Steppin’ Out: 2024-06-25
Written by Playlist Robot on June 25, 2024
- Marvin Gaye & Kim Weston – Baby I Need Your Loving
- Diana Ross & The Supremes – Heaven Must Have Sent You
- James Brown & Lyn Collins – It’s Alright
- Maceo – Show Or Tell
- Maceo – Drowning In The Sea Of Love
- Sweet Charles – Soul Man
- The J.B.’s – You Sure Love To Ball
- Dizzy Gillespie – Stomped And Wasted
- Dizzy Gillespie – Unicorn
- Bobbi Humphrey – Ladies Day
- Eddie Harris – It’s All Right Now
- Gary Bartz – Incident
- Eddie Holland – Leaving Here