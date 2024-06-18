Steppin’ Out: 2024-06-18

- Aretha Franklin – Night Time Is The Right Time
- Aretha Franklin – You’re All I Need To Get By
- Gloria Gaynor – Reach Out, I’ll Be There
- Holland-Dozier featuring Lamont Dozier – New Breed Kinda Woman
- Freda Payne – Band Of Gold
- Dionne Warwick – I Think You Need Love
- Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – You’ve Made Me So Very Happy
- The Miracles – Get Ready
- Smokey & The Miracles – Satisfaction
- The Miracles – The Hunter Gets Captured By The Game
- Smokey Robinson & the MIracles – Oh Girl
- Smokey & the Miracles – You Ain’t Livin’ Till You’re Lovin
- Gene Ammons – Jungle Strut
- Charles Earland – Black Talk Pt.1
- Kim Weston – Helpless
Reader's opinions