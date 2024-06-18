Steppin’ Out: 2024-06-18

Written by on June 18, 2024

  1. Aretha Franklin – Night Time Is The Right Time
  2. Aretha Franklin – You’re All I Need To Get By
  3. Gloria Gaynor – Reach Out, I’ll Be There
  4. Holland-Dozier featuring Lamont Dozier – New Breed Kinda Woman
  5. Freda Payne – Band Of Gold
  6. Dionne Warwick – I Think You Need Love
  7. Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – You’ve Made Me So Very Happy
  8. The Miracles – Get Ready
  9. Smokey & The Miracles – Satisfaction
  10. The Miracles – The Hunter Gets Captured By The Game
  11. Smokey Robinson & the MIracles – Oh Girl
  12. Smokey & the Miracles – You Ain’t Livin’ Till You’re Lovin
  13. Gene Ammons – Jungle Strut
  14. Charles Earland – Black Talk Pt.1
  15. Kim Weston – Helpless
