Steppin’ Out: 2024-06-11

Written by on June 11, 2024

  1. Donnie Elbert – Where Did Our Love Go
  2. Big Walter Horton – walter’s jump
  3. Jimmy DeBerry & Big Walter Horton – Easy
  4. Jimmy Reed – You Got Me Dizzy
  5. Clarence Gatemouth Brown – Mama Mambo
  6. Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown – Choo Choo Boogie
  7. ivory joe hunter – since i met you baby
  8. Eddie ‘Cleanhead’ Vinson – Juice head baby
  9. Joe Turner – Wine o baby boogie
  10. The Little Walter Trio – Moonshine blues
  11. Jimmy Liggins & his Drops of Joy – Drunk
  12. Helen Humes – Be baba leba boogie
  13. Helen Humes – Let the good times roll
  14. Clyde McPhatter – Thirty Days
  15. Clyde McPhatter & The Drifters – Money Honey
  16. The Clovers – Love potion no 9
  17. Ernie K‐Doe – A Certain Girl
  18. Brook Benton – Shoes
  19. Chris Kenner – Land Of A Thousand Dances
  20. The Capitols – Cool Jerk
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Environment Show: 2024-06-11

Previous post

The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-06-11

Current track

Title

Artist