Steppin’ Out: 2024-06-04

- Big Al Downing – Medley of Soul
- Corey Harris – I’m a Rattlesnakin’ Daddy
- Corey Harris – Pony Blues
- Gary Clark, Jr. – Grinder
- The Dixie Cups – People Say
- The Dixie Cups – Iko Iko
- Booker T &/and the MGs – Hi-heel sneakers
- Irma Thomas – Don’t Mess With My Man
- Pete Johnson – Vine Street Blues
- Little Walter – Tell Me Mama
- Little Walter – Boom Boom Out Goes the Light
- Richard Berry – Louie Louie
- Richard Berry – Everybody’s Got A Lover But Me
- Sly & and The Family Stone – Dance To The Music
- Sly & and The Family Stone – Everyday People
- Magic Sam – Out of bad luck
- Magic Sam – Roll your moneymaker
- Clifton Chenier & His Red Hot Louisiana Band – Just Like a Woman
- Howlin Wolf – Wang Dang Doodle
- Bo Diddley – Diddy wah diddy
- John Lee Hooker – Boom Boom
- Jr Walker & The All Stars – Shotgun
Reader's opinions