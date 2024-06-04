Steppin’ Out: 2024-06-04

Written by on June 4, 2024

  1. Big Al Downing – Medley of Soul
  2. Corey Harris – I’m a Rattlesnakin’ Daddy
  3. Corey Harris – Pony Blues
  4. Gary Clark, Jr. – Grinder
  5. The Dixie Cups – People Say
  6. The Dixie Cups – Iko Iko
  7. Booker T &/and the MGs – Hi-heel sneakers
  8. Irma Thomas – Don’t Mess With My Man
  9. Pete Johnson – Vine Street Blues
  10. Little Walter – Tell Me Mama
  11. Little Walter – Boom Boom Out Goes the Light
  12. Richard Berry – Louie Louie
  13. Richard Berry – Everybody’s Got A Lover But Me
  14. Sly & and The Family Stone – Dance To The Music
  15. Sly & and The Family Stone – Everyday People
  16. Magic Sam – Out of bad luck
  17. Magic Sam – Roll your moneymaker
  18. Clifton Chenier & His Red Hot Louisiana Band – Just Like a Woman
  19. Howlin Wolf – Wang Dang Doodle
  20. Bo Diddley – Diddy wah diddy
  21. John Lee Hooker – Boom Boom
  22. Jr Walker & The All Stars – Shotgun
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Environment Show: 2024-06-04

Previous post

The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-06-04

Current track

Title

Artist