Steppin’ Out: 2024-05-28

- Aretha Franklin – Tracks Of My Tears
- Donnie Elbert – Ooo Baby, Baby
- Donnie Elbert – Where Did Our Love Go
- Martha & the Vandellas – Jimmy Mack
- Marvin Gaye & Kim Weston – Baby I Need Your Loving
- Diana Ross & the Supremes – Heaven Must Have Sent You
- Bettye Swann – This Old Heart Of Mine (Is Weak For You)
- Barbara Mason – Come See About Me
- Ramsey Lewis – Slippin’ Into Darkness
- Ramsey Lewis – Hang On Sloopy (Funky Reggae Version)
- Ramsey Lewis – That’s The Way Of The World
- Bobby Hutcherson – Family Affair
- Ronnie Laws – Tell Me Something Good
Reader's opinions