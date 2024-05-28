Steppin’ Out: 2024-05-28

Written by on May 28, 2024

  1. Aretha Franklin – Tracks Of My Tears
  2. Donnie Elbert – Ooo Baby, Baby
  3. Donnie Elbert – Where Did Our Love Go
  4. Martha & the Vandellas – Jimmy Mack
  5. Marvin Gaye & Kim Weston – Baby I Need Your Loving
  6. Diana Ross & the Supremes – Heaven Must Have Sent You
  7. Bettye Swann – This Old Heart Of Mine (Is Weak For You)
  8. Barbara Mason – Come See About Me
  9. Ramsey Lewis – Slippin’ Into Darkness
  10. Ramsey Lewis – Hang On Sloopy (Funky Reggae Version)
  11. Ramsey Lewis – That’s The Way Of The World
  12. Bobby Hutcherson – Family Affair
  13. Ronnie Laws – Tell Me Something Good
  14. The Isley Brothers – Take Me In Your Arms (Rock Me A Little While)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-05-28

Current track

Title

Artist