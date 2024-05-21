Steppin’ Out: 2024-05-21
Written by Playlist Robot on May 21, 2024
- Bobby Womack – If You Can’t Give Her Love, Give Her Up
- Nancy Wilson – Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight
- Nancy Wilson – If I Ever Lose This Heaven
- Marva Whitney with James Brown – Sunny
- Lyn Collins – Do Your Thing
- Jimmy McGriff – Big Booty Bounce
- Patrice Rushen – Kickin’ Back
- Ronnie Foster – Night Life
- Bobby Lyle Trio – Night Breeze
- The Meters – Zony Mash
- Dave Batiste & the Gladiators – Funky Soul
- The Gaturs – Gator Bait
- The Impressions – Nature Boy