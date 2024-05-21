Steppin’ Out: 2024-05-21

May 21, 2024

  1. Bobby Womack – If You Can’t Give Her Love, Give Her Up
  2. Nancy Wilson – Don’t Let Me Be Lonely Tonight
  3. Nancy Wilson – If I Ever Lose This Heaven
  4. Marva Whitney with James Brown – Sunny
  5. Lyn Collins – Do Your Thing
  6. Jimmy McGriff – Big Booty Bounce
  7. Patrice Rushen – Kickin’ Back
  8. Ronnie Foster – Night Life
  9. Bobby Lyle Trio – Night Breeze
  10. The Meters – Zony Mash
  11. Dave Batiste & the Gladiators – Funky Soul
  12. The Gaturs – Gator Bait
  13. The Impressions – Nature Boy
