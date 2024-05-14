Steppin’ Out: 2024-05-14

  1. Aretha Franklan – Bring it on home
  2. James Brown – Licking Stick
  3. James Brown – I Got The Feeling
  4. James Brown – I Can’t Stand Myself(when You Touch Me)
  5. Rufus Thoma – double troube
  6. Rufus Thomas – beer bottle boogie
  7. Rufus Thomas – Let the good times roll
  8. Ultimate Lester Young – Somebody Loves Me
  9. Little Charlie & The Nightcats – Dump That Chump
  10. Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials – Chicken, Gravy and Biscuits
  11. lil’ ed & the imperials – compact man
  12. Clifton Chenier & His Red Hot Louisiana Band – Boogiein\’ in New Orleans
  13. Clifton Chenier & His Red Hot Louisiana Band – Rumblin\’ on the bayou
  14. Buckwheat Zydeco – Buck’s Hot Rod
  15. Buckwheat Zydeco – Route 66
  16. Louis Armstrong – Rockin’ Chair
  17. Duke Ellington – Take the “A” Train
  18. Duke Ellington – Cotton Club Stomp (Take B)
  19. Billie Holiday with Teddy Wilson and His Orchestra – Easy Living
  20. Cab Calloway &/and His Cotton Club Orchestra – Minnie the Moocher
