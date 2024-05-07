Steppin’ Out: 2024-05-07

  1. allan toussaint – Get Out of My woman
  2. The Meters – I need more time
  3. Allan Toussaint – Tequila
  4. The Meters – Funky Miracle
  5. Jelly Roll Morton – Winin’ Boy
  6. Red Garland – Stompin” At The Savoy
  7. Big Bill Broonzy – New Shake ’em on Down
  8. Big Bill Broonzy – She Caught the Train
  9. Oscar’s Chicago Swingers – New Rubbin’ On The Old Darn Thing
  10. Tampa Red’s Hokum Jug Band – My Daddy Rocks Me (With One Steady Roll)
  11. Lil Johnson – You Stole My Cherry
  12. Lil Johnson – Press My Button (Ring My Bell)
  13. Snooks Eaglin – Heavy Juice
  14. Snooks Eaglin – Kiss Of Fire
  15. Lonnie Johnson – Saint Louis Cyclone Blues
  16. J.B Lenoir – Low down dirty shame
  17. J.B Lenoir – Give me one more shot
  18. Magic Slim – Give Me Back My Wig
  19. Louis Jordan – Let the Good Times Roll
