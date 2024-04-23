Steppin’ Out: 2024-04-23

- EDwin Starr – War
- The Shirelles – Soldier Boy
- Marvin Gaye – Soldier’s Plea
- The Shirelles – (Mama) My Soldier Boy Is Coming Home
- The Impressions – Don’t Cry My Love
- Johnny King & the Fatback Band – Peace,Love Not War
- Curtis Mayfield – We Got To Have Peace
- Funk Inc – Let’s Make Peace And Stop The War
- The Meditation Singers – Trouble’s Brewin’
- Shirley Caesar – Jesus Is Coming
- Swan Silvertones – If You Believe Your God Is Dead
- Earth, Wind & Fire – Africano
- Roy Ayers – Brawling Broads
- Diana Ross – These Things Will Keep Me Loving You
