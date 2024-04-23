Steppin’ Out: 2024-04-23

Written by on April 23, 2024

  1. EDwin Starr – War
  2. The Shirelles – Soldier Boy
  3. Marvin Gaye – Soldier’s Plea
  4. The Shirelles – (Mama) My Soldier Boy Is Coming Home
  5. The Impressions – Don’t Cry My Love
  6. Johnny King & the Fatback Band – Peace,Love Not War
  7. Curtis Mayfield – We Got To Have Peace
  8. Funk Inc – Let’s Make Peace And Stop The War
  9. The Meditation Singers – Trouble’s Brewin’
  10. Shirley Caesar – Jesus Is Coming
  11. Swan Silvertones – If You Believe Your God Is Dead
  12. Earth, Wind & Fire – Africano
  13. Roy Ayers – Brawling Broads
  14. Diana Ross – These Things Will Keep Me Loving You
