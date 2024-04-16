Steppin’ Out: 2024-04-16

  1. The Ohio Players – Ain’t That Lovin’ You (For More Reasons Than One)
  2. Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – Making Up And Breaking Up
  3. Sharon Jones and The Dap-Kings – Come And Be A Winner
  4. Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – Searching For A New Day
  5. Shirley Caesar – Jesus Children Of America
  6. Dorothy Norwood – Let Your Feet Down Easy
  7. The Meditation Singers – Good Old Gospel Music
  8. Roscoe Robinson – Elijah
  9. The Violinares – The Upper Way
  10. Caesar Frazier – Ellie’s Love Theme
  11. Young-Holt Unlimited – Give Me Your Love
  12. Jimmy Smith – Funky Broadway
  13. Melvin Sparks – Who’s Gonna Take The Weight
  14. James Brown – Never Can Say Goodbye
