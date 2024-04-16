Steppin’ Out: 2024-04-16

- The Ohio Players – Ain’t That Lovin’ You (For More Reasons Than One)
- Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – Making Up And Breaking Up
- Sharon Jones and The Dap-Kings – Come And Be A Winner
- Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – Searching For A New Day
- Shirley Caesar – Jesus Children Of America
- Dorothy Norwood – Let Your Feet Down Easy
- The Meditation Singers – Good Old Gospel Music
- Roscoe Robinson – Elijah
- The Violinares – The Upper Way
- Caesar Frazier – Ellie’s Love Theme
- Young-Holt Unlimited – Give Me Your Love
- Jimmy Smith – Funky Broadway
- Melvin Sparks – Who’s Gonna Take The Weight
- James Brown – Never Can Say Goodbye
Reader's opinions