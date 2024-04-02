Steppin’ Out: 2024-04-02

  1. Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On
  2. The Supremes – When The Lovelight Starts Shining Through His Eyes
  3. The Supremes – Where Did Our Love Go
  4. Supremes – I Hear A Symphony
  5. Supremes – Love Is Here And Now You’re Gone
  6. Diana Ross – You’re All I Need To Get By
  7. Diana Ross – Remember Me
  8. Diana Ross & Marvin Gaye – My Mistake (Was To Love You)
  9. Lamont Johnson – M’Bassa
  10. Caesar Frazier – Mighty Mouse
  11. Lonnie Smith – Lean Meat
  12. The Meters – Stretch Your Rubber Band
  13. The Gaturs – Cold Bear
  14. Aretha Franklin – April Fools
