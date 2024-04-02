Steppin’ Out: 2024-04-02

- Marvin Gaye – What’s Going On
- The Supremes – When The Lovelight Starts Shining Through His Eyes
- The Supremes – Where Did Our Love Go
- Supremes – I Hear A Symphony
- Supremes – Love Is Here And Now You’re Gone
- Diana Ross – You’re All I Need To Get By
- Diana Ross – Remember Me
- Diana Ross & Marvin Gaye – My Mistake (Was To Love You)
- Lamont Johnson – M’Bassa
- Caesar Frazier – Mighty Mouse
- Lonnie Smith – Lean Meat
- The Meters – Stretch Your Rubber Band
- The Gaturs – Cold Bear
- Aretha Franklin – April Fools
