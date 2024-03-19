Steppin’ Out: 2024-03-19

Written by on March 19, 2024

  1. Gladys Knight and the Pips – Everybody Is A Star
  2. Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell – If This World Were Mine
  3. The Supremes & Four Tops – Call Me
  4. Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell – California Soul
  5. The Supremes & Four Tops – Hello Stranger
  6. Ramsey Lewis – That’s The Way Of The World
  7. Patrice Rushen – Let There Funk
  8. Herbie Hancock – Doin’ It
  9. Blue MItchell – Funkthesizer
  10. John White – Right Off
  11. O’Donel Levy – Everything I Do Gonna Be Funky
  12. The Impressions – It’s Not Unusual
