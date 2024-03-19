Steppin’ Out: 2024-03-19
Written by Playlist Robot on March 19, 2024
- Gladys Knight and the Pips – Everybody Is A Star
- Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell – If This World Were Mine
- The Supremes & Four Tops – Call Me
- Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell – California Soul
- The Supremes & Four Tops – Hello Stranger
- Ramsey Lewis – That’s The Way Of The World
- Patrice Rushen – Let There Funk
- Herbie Hancock – Doin’ It
- Blue MItchell – Funkthesizer
- John White – Right Off
- O’Donel Levy – Everything I Do Gonna Be Funky
- The Impressions – It’s Not Unusual