Steppin' Out: 2024-03-12

  1. Bobby Womack – Behind Close Doors
  2. Elmore James – Sho Nuff I Do
  3. Elmore James – Cry for Me Baby
  4. Elmore James – Mean and Evil
  5. Little Walter – Blue Midnight
  6. Little Walter – Everybody Needs Somebody
  7. Etta James – Something’s Got a Hold on Me
  8. Etta James – Almost Persuaded
  9. Sonny Boy Williamson (Rice Miller) – Ninety Nine
  10. Howlin Wolf – Smokestack Lightin
  11. Little Milton – Your precious love
  12. Muddy Waters – Mannish Boy
  13. James Brown – Night Train
  14. chuck berry – roll over beethoven
  15. Professor Longhair – Jambalaya
  16. Professor Longhair – Whole Lotta Loving
  17. Solomon Burke – the price
  18. Art Neville – Hook, line and sinker
  19. Dr. John – Trader John
  20. Dr. John – Jump Sturdy
  21. Art Neville – Bo Diddley
