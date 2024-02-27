Steppin’ Out: 2024-02-27
Written by Playlist Robot on February 27, 2024
- Kool & The Gang – Summer Madness
- The Supremes and Four Tops – Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing
- Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell – Keep On LOvin’ Me Honey
- Barbara McNair – The Hunter Gets Captured By The Game
- Barbara Randolph – Can I Get A Witness
- Sam Dees – My World
- Jackie Wilson – Just As Long As The Feeling’s Over
- Loleatta Holloway – Cry To Me
- Dorothy Moore – GIrl Overboard
- Herbie Hancock – Hang Up Your Hang Ups
- Charles Earland – Warp Factor 9
- Ramsey Lewis – Tequila Mockingbird