Steppin’ Out: 2024-02-27

Written by on February 27, 2024

  1. Kool & The Gang – Summer Madness
  2. The Supremes and Four Tops – Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing
  3. Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell – Keep On LOvin’ Me Honey
  4. Barbara McNair – The Hunter Gets Captured By The Game
  5. Barbara Randolph – Can I Get A Witness
  6. Sam Dees – My World
  7. Jackie Wilson – Just As Long As The Feeling’s Over
  8. Loleatta Holloway – Cry To Me
  9. Dorothy Moore – GIrl Overboard
  10. Herbie Hancock – Hang Up Your Hang Ups
  11. Charles Earland – Warp Factor 9
  12. Ramsey Lewis – Tequila Mockingbird
Next post

The Environment Show: 2024-02-27

Previous post

The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2024-02-27

