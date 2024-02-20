Steppin’ Out: 2024-02-20

- The Isley Brothers – Summer Breeze
- Margie Joseph – Stop! In The Name Of Love (single version)
- The Emotions – So I Can Love You
- Mavis Staples – Since I Fell For You
- Inez Foxx – Circuits Overloaded
- Hot Sauce – I’d Kill A Brick For My Man
- The Impressions – Just One Kiss From You
- The Impressions – It’s Not Unusual
- The Impressions – Mona Lisa
- The Impressions – Right On TIme
- The Impressions – Man’s Temptation
- Roy Ayers – The Fuzz
- Grant Green – In The Middle
- Preston Love – Funky Chicken
