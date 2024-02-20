Steppin’ Out: 2024-02-20

  1. The Isley Brothers – Summer Breeze
  2. Margie Joseph – Stop! In The Name Of Love (single version)
  3. The Emotions – So I Can Love You
  4. Mavis Staples – Since I Fell For You
  5. Inez Foxx – Circuits Overloaded
  6. Hot Sauce – I’d Kill A Brick For My Man
  7. The Impressions – Just One Kiss From You
  8. The Impressions – It’s Not Unusual
  9. The Impressions – Mona Lisa
  10. The Impressions – Right On TIme
  11. The Impressions – Man’s Temptation
  12. Roy Ayers – The Fuzz
  13. Grant Green – In The Middle
  14. Preston Love – Funky Chicken
