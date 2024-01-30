Steppin’ Out: 2024-01-30
Written by Playlist Robot on January 30, 2024
- Ray Charles – What Have THey Done To My Song Ma
- Marlena Shaw – Save The Children
- Marlena Shaw – Yu-Ma/Go Away Little Boy
- Les McCann & Eddie Harris – Compared To What
- Les McCann – So Your Love Finally Ran Out (For Me)
- Loleatta Holloway – Mother Of Shame
- Loleatta Holloway – I Know Where You’re Coming From
- Esther Phillips – Cry To Me
- Horace Silver featuring Andy Bey – I Had a Little Talk
- Roy Ayers – Virgo Red
- Blue Mitchell – The Message
- The Platters – With This Ring