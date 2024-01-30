Steppin’ Out: 2024-01-30

Written by on January 30, 2024

  1. Ray Charles – What Have THey Done To My Song Ma
  2. Marlena Shaw – Save The Children
  3. Marlena Shaw – Yu-Ma/Go Away Little Boy
  4. Les McCann & Eddie Harris – Compared To What
  5. Les McCann – So Your Love Finally Ran Out (For Me)
  6. Loleatta Holloway – Mother Of Shame
  7. Loleatta Holloway – I Know Where You’re Coming From
  8. Esther Phillips – Cry To Me
  9. Horace Silver featuring Andy Bey – I Had a Little Talk
  10. Roy Ayers – Virgo Red
  11. Blue Mitchell – The Message
  12. The Platters – With This Ring
