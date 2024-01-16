Steppin’ Out: 2024-01-16

Written by on January 16, 2024

  1. Sly & the Family Stone – Hot Fun In The Summertime
  2. The Show Stoppers – Ain’t Nothing But A House Party
  3. The Delfonics – You’ve Been Untrue
  4. Jerry Butler – Moody Woman
  5. Honey & The Bees – Help Me (Get Over My Used To Be Lover)
  6. Dee Dee Sharp – What Kind Of Lady
  7. The Continental 4 – What You Gave Me
  8. The Intruders – Do You Remember Yesterday
  9. Les McCann – The Shampoo
  10. Eddie Harris/Les McCann – Carry On Brother
  11. Les McCann – US
  12. Tyrone Brunson – The Smurf
  13. Newcleus – Jam On It
  14. Les McCann – Bucket O’Grease
