Steppin’ Out: 2024-01-09

Written by on January 9, 2024

  1. The miracles – The Monkey Time
  2. The Temptations – Aint too proud to beg
  3. The Temptations – Beauty is only skin deep
  4. The Temptations – Superstar (remember how you got where you are)
  5. The Four Tops – I Can”t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)
  6. The Four Tops – Shake Me, Wake Me (When It”s Over)
  7. The Four Tops – Bernadette
  8. Martha Reeves and The Vandellas – Nowhere to Run
  9. Marvin Gaye – I Heard It Through The Grapevine
  10. The Funk Brothers – Too many fish in the sea
  11. Smokey Robinson and The Miracles – Shop Around
  12. Rick James – Big Time
  13. Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – Mickey’s Monkey
  14. the marvelettes – please mr. postman
  15. The Isley Brothers – Twist & Shout
  16. Jr. Walker & The All Stars – Tune Up
  17. Stevie Wonder – Uptight (Everything’s alright)
  18. Stevie Wonder – signed, sealed, delivered i’m yours
  19. Michael Jackson – Rockin’ Robin
  20. The Temptations – Get ready
