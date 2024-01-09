Steppin’ Out: 2024-01-09

- The miracles – The Monkey Time
- The Temptations – Aint too proud to beg
- The Temptations – Beauty is only skin deep
- The Temptations – Superstar (remember how you got where you are)
- The Four Tops – I Can”t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)
- The Four Tops – Shake Me, Wake Me (When It”s Over)
- The Four Tops – Bernadette
- Martha Reeves and The Vandellas – Nowhere to Run
- Marvin Gaye – I Heard It Through The Grapevine
- The Funk Brothers – Too many fish in the sea
- Smokey Robinson and The Miracles – Shop Around
- Rick James – Big Time
- Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – Mickey’s Monkey
- the marvelettes – please mr. postman
- The Isley Brothers – Twist & Shout
- Jr. Walker & The All Stars – Tune Up
- Stevie Wonder – Uptight (Everything’s alright)
- Stevie Wonder – signed, sealed, delivered i’m yours
- Michael Jackson – Rockin’ Robin
- The Temptations – Get ready
Reader's opinions