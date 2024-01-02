Steppin’ Out: 2024-01-02

- Gene Chandler – Man’s Tempation
- Eddie Floyd – Raise Your Han
- The Bay-Kays – Soul Finger
- Carla Thomas – B-A-B-Y
- Sam & Dave – Soul man
- Johnnie Taylor – Who’s Making Love
- Johnnie Taylor – Cheaper to Keep Her
- The Dramatics – Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get
- Mable John – Your Good Thing (Is About to End)
- Rufus Thomas – funky mississippi
- Sam & Dave – Hold On, I’m Comin’
- Carla Thomas – I Play For Keeps
- Albert King – Crosscut Saw
- Albert King – Tupelo (Pt. 1)
- Mavis Staples – The choking kind
- J.J. Barnes – Come on back
- The Astors – Daddy Didn”t Tell Me
- Hot Sauce – I’ll kill a Brick for my Man
- Black Nasty – Getting funky round here
- Rufus Thomas – Somebody stole my dog
