Steppin’ Out: 2024-01-02

January 2, 2024

  1. Gene Chandler – Man’s Tempation
  2. Eddie Floyd – Raise Your Han
  3. The Bay-Kays – Soul Finger
  4. Carla Thomas – B-A-B-Y
  5. Sam & Dave – Soul man
  6. Johnnie Taylor – Who’s Making Love
  7. Johnnie Taylor – Cheaper to Keep Her
  8. The Dramatics – Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get
  9. Mable John – Your Good Thing (Is About to End)
  10. Rufus Thomas – funky mississippi
  11. Sam & Dave – Hold On, I’m Comin’
  12. Carla Thomas – I Play For Keeps
  13. Albert King – Crosscut Saw
  14. Albert King – Tupelo (Pt. 1)
  15. Mavis Staples – The choking kind
  16. J.J. Barnes – Come on back
  17. The Astors – Daddy Didn”t Tell Me
  18. Hot Sauce – I’ll kill a Brick for my Man
  19. Black Nasty – Getting funky round here
  20. Rufus Thomas – Somebody stole my dog
