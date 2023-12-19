Steppin’ Out: 2023-12-19

  1. Smokey Robinson – Christmas Greeting
  2. The Miracles – Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
  3. Darlene Love – Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)
  4. The Temptations – This Christmas
  5. Aretha Franklin – This Christmas
  6. James Brown – Let’s Make Christmas Mean Something This Year
  7. James Brown – Soulful Christmas
  8. James Brown – Hey America
  9. James Brown – Go Power At Christmas Time
  10. Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – Silent Night
  11. Sharon Jones & the Dap-KIngs – Funky Drummer Boy
  12. Binky Griptite – Stone Soul Christmas
  13. Jimmy Jules & the Nuclear Soul System – Xmas Done Got Funky
  14. Akim & the Teddy Vann Production Company – Santa Claus Is A Black Man
  15. James Brown – Let’s Unite The Whole World At Christmas
