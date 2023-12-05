Steppin’ Out: 2023-12-05
Written by Playlist Robot on December 5, 2023
- Funk Inc – Bowlegs
- Funk Inc – Message From The Meters
- The Meters – Do The Dirt
- The Bar-Kays – Humpin’
- Black Nasty – Gettin’ Funky Round Here
- Rufus Thomas – Do The Funky Penguin (part 1)
- Sho Nuff – Steppin’ Out
- Dee Dee Warwick – She Didn’t Know (She Kept On Talking)
- Dee Dee Warwick – I Can’t Wait Until I See My Baby’s Face
- Loleatta Holloway – Cry To Me
- Loleatta Holloway – The Show Must Go On
- James Brown – Soulful Christmas
- Donny Hathaway – This Christmas