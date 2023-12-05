Steppin’ Out: 2023-12-05

December 5, 2023

  1. Funk Inc – Bowlegs
  2. Funk Inc – Message From The Meters
  3. The Meters – Do The Dirt
  4. The Bar-Kays – Humpin’
  5. Black Nasty – Gettin’ Funky Round Here
  6. Rufus Thomas – Do The Funky Penguin (part 1)
  7. Sho Nuff – Steppin’ Out
  8. Dee Dee Warwick – She Didn’t Know (She Kept On Talking)
  9. Dee Dee Warwick – I Can’t Wait Until I See My Baby’s Face
  10. Loleatta Holloway – Cry To Me
  11. Loleatta Holloway – The Show Must Go On
  12. James Brown – Soulful Christmas
  13. Donny Hathaway – This Christmas
