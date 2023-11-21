Steppin’ Out: 2023-11-21

- Soul Vibrations – The Dump
- Soul Seven – Southside Funk
- Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Making Up And Breaking Up
- Sharon Jones and The Dap-Kings – Searching For A New Day
- Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours
- Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings – Rescue Me
- Loleatta Holloway – Can I Change My MInd
- Loleatta Holloway – Cry To Me
- Gladys Knight & The Pips – Save The Overtime (For Me)
- Larry Graham – One In A Million You
- Roy Ayers – Party Sex
- Eddie Harris – I Need Some Money
- The Crusaders – Papa Hooper’s Barrelhouse Groove
- Classic Example – That’s Groovy
