Steppin’ Out: 2023-11-21

November 21, 2023

  1. Soul Vibrations – The Dump
  2. Soul Seven – Southside Funk
  3. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Making Up And Breaking Up
  4. Sharon Jones and The Dap-Kings – Searching For A New Day
  5. Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings – Signed, Sealed, Delivered I’m Yours
  6. Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings – Rescue Me
  7. Loleatta Holloway – Can I Change My MInd
  8. Loleatta Holloway – Cry To Me
  9. Gladys Knight & The Pips – Save The Overtime (For Me)
  10. Larry Graham – One In A Million You
  11. Roy Ayers – Party Sex
  12. Eddie Harris – I Need Some Money
  13. The Crusaders – Papa Hooper’s Barrelhouse Groove
  14. Classic Example – That’s Groovy
