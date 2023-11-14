Steppin’ Out: 2023-11-14

- Loleatta Holloway – Rainbow ’71
- The Four Tops – Keep Of The Castle
- Four Tops – Sweet Understanding Love
- Four Tops – Right On Brother
- Four Tops – Tell Me You Love Me
- Four Tops – Ain’t No Woman (Like The One I’ve Got)
- Diana Ross & The Supremes – The Composer
- Martha Reeves and The Vandellas – My Baby Loves Me
- The Velvelettes – The Monkey Time
- The Temptations – Since I Lost My Baby
- The Isley Brothers – Put Yourself In My Place
- Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – Satisfaction
- Lamont Johnson – Signifyin’ Gemini
- Charles Kynard – Rock Steady
- Tammi Terrell – I Can’t Believe You Love Me
Reader's opinions