Steppin’ Out: 2023-11-14

  1. Loleatta Holloway – Rainbow ’71
  2. The Four Tops – Keep Of The Castle
  3. Four Tops – Sweet Understanding Love
  4. Four Tops – Right On Brother
  5. Four Tops – Tell Me You Love Me
  6. Four Tops – Ain’t No Woman (Like The One I’ve Got)
  7. Diana Ross & The Supremes – The Composer
  8. Martha Reeves and The Vandellas – My Baby Loves Me
  9. The Velvelettes – The Monkey Time
  10. The Temptations – Since I Lost My Baby
  11. The Isley Brothers – Put Yourself In My Place
  12. Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – Satisfaction
  13. Lamont Johnson – Signifyin’ Gemini
  14. Charles Kynard – Rock Steady
  15. Tammi Terrell – I Can’t Believe You Love Me
