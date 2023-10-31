Steppin’ Out: 2023-10-31

Written by on October 31, 2023

  1. Stevie Wonder – Superstition
  2. Stevie Wonder – Higher Ground
  3. Isaac Hayes – Theme From Shaft
  4. Isaac Hayes – Ellie’s Love Theme
  5. Johnny Pate – Shaft In Africa
  6. The Four Tops – Are You Man Enough?
  7. Loleatta Holloway – Part Time Lover,Full Time Fool
  8. Loleatta Holloway – I Know Where You’re Coming From
  9. Loleatta Hollway – The Show Must Go On
  10. Loleatta Holloway – Mother Of Shame
  11. Pieces Of A Dream – Signed, Sealed,Delivered
  12. Bobbi Humphrey – You Are The Sunshine Of My Life
  13. Stanley Turrentine – Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing
  14. Stevie Wonder – Let Me Loose
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

The Environment Show: 2023-10-31

Previous post

The Whole Kit & Caboodle: 2023-10-31

Current track

Title

Artist