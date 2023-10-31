Steppin’ Out: 2023-10-31

- Stevie Wonder – Superstition
- Stevie Wonder – Higher Ground
- Isaac Hayes – Theme From Shaft
- Isaac Hayes – Ellie’s Love Theme
- Johnny Pate – Shaft In Africa
- The Four Tops – Are You Man Enough?
- Loleatta Holloway – Part Time Lover,Full Time Fool
- Loleatta Holloway – I Know Where You’re Coming From
- Loleatta Hollway – The Show Must Go On
- Loleatta Holloway – Mother Of Shame
- Pieces Of A Dream – Signed, Sealed,Delivered
- Bobbi Humphrey – You Are The Sunshine Of My Life
- Stanley Turrentine – Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing
- Stevie Wonder – Let Me Loose
Reader's opinions