Steppin' Out: 2023-10-03

  1. The Meters – I need more time
  2. chuck berry – promised land
  3. Chuck Berry – Go go go
  4. Chuck Berry – Let it rock
  5. chuck berry – little queenie
  6. Billy Ocean – Love Really Hurts Without You
  7. Hot Chocolate – You Sexy Thing
  8. KC & The Sunshine Band – Sound your funky horn
  9. Sir Mack Rice – Bump Meat
  10. Isaac Hayes – Never can say goodbye
  11. The Staple Singers – I’ll Take You There
  12. otis redding – day tripper
  13. Otis Redding – Louie, Louie
  14. Bobby And The Heavyweights – Soul Train
  15. David Batiste – Funky Soul
  16. Roger And The Gypsies – Pass The Hatchet
  17. Eldridge Holmes – Pop, popcorn children
  18. Art Neville – Bo Diddley
  19. The Dixie Cups – Two-way-poc-a-way
  20. huey \”piano\” smith & his clowns – free, single and disengaged
  21. Richard Berry and the Pharoahs – Louie Louie
