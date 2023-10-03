Steppin’ Out: 2023-10-03

- The Meters – I need more time
- chuck berry – promised land
- Chuck Berry – Go go go
- Chuck Berry – Let it rock
- chuck berry – little queenie
- Billy Ocean – Love Really Hurts Without You
- Hot Chocolate – You Sexy Thing
- KC & The Sunshine Band – Sound your funky horn
- Sir Mack Rice – Bump Meat
- Isaac Hayes – Never can say goodbye
- The Staple Singers – I’ll Take You There
- otis redding – day tripper
- Otis Redding – Louie, Louie
- Bobby And The Heavyweights – Soul Train
- David Batiste – Funky Soul
- Roger And The Gypsies – Pass The Hatchet
- Eldridge Holmes – Pop, popcorn children
- Art Neville – Bo Diddley
- The Dixie Cups – Two-way-poc-a-way
- huey \”piano\” smith & his clowns – free, single and disengaged
- Richard Berry and the Pharoahs – Louie Louie
