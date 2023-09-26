Steppin’ Out: 2023-09-26

  1. Diana Ross & the Supremes with The Temptations – This Guy’s In Love With You
  2. Diana Ross and the Supremes with the Temptations – Funky Broadway
  3. Edwin Starr & Blinky – Ooo Baby Baby
  4. Jimmy & David Ruffin – Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time)
  5. Diana Ross and Marvin Gaye – Stop! Look, Listen (To Your Heart)
  6. Sam Dees – My World
  7. Dorothy Moore – Girl Overboard
  8. Esther Phillips – Cry To Me
  9. Loleatta Holloway – The Show Must Go On
  10. Aretha Franklin & George Benson – Love All The Hurt Away
  11. The O’Jays – Time To Get Down
  12. The Three Degrees – I Didn’t Know
  13. The Intruders – (Win,Place,or Show) She’s A Winner
  14. Kool & The Gang – Let The Music Take Your Mind
  15. The Ohio Players – Ecstasy
  16. Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell – Keep On Lovin’ Me Honey
