Steppin’ Out: 2023-09-19

September 19, 2023

  1. Bobby Womack – I’m In Love
  2. Bobby Womack – Don’t Look Back
  3. George Jackson – How Can I Get Next To You?
  4. George Jackson – Let Them Know You Care
  5. George Jackson – We’ve Only Just Begun
  6. The Minits – Still A Part Of Me
  7. Barbara & the Browns – Pity A Fool
  8. Sly & the Family Stone – Somebody’s Watching You
  9. The Jazz Crusaders – Thank You Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin
  10. Funk Inc. – Running Away
  11. Gene Harris – Don’t Call Me Nigger Whitey
  12. Hank Ballard along with The Dapps – How You Gonna Get Respect(When You Haven’t Cut Your Process Yet)
  13. James Brown – Hot Pants pt.1
  14. Lyn Collins – Rock Me Again & Again & Again
  15. Lyn Collins & James Brown – What My Baby Needs Now Is A Little More Loving
