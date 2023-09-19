Steppin’ Out: 2023-09-19

- Bobby Womack – I’m In Love
- Bobby Womack – Don’t Look Back
- George Jackson – How Can I Get Next To You?
- George Jackson – Let Them Know You Care
- George Jackson – We’ve Only Just Begun
- The Minits – Still A Part Of Me
- Barbara & the Browns – Pity A Fool
- Sly & the Family Stone – Somebody’s Watching You
- The Jazz Crusaders – Thank You Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin
- Funk Inc. – Running Away
- Gene Harris – Don’t Call Me Nigger Whitey
- Hank Ballard along with The Dapps – How You Gonna Get Respect(When You Haven’t Cut Your Process Yet)
- James Brown – Hot Pants pt.1
- Lyn Collins – Rock Me Again & Again & Again
- Lyn Collins & James Brown – What My Baby Needs Now Is A Little More Loving
Reader's opinions