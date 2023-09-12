Steppin’ Out: 2023-09-12

Written by on September 12, 2023

  1. James Carr – The dark at the end of the street
  2. Etta James – Tell Mama
  3. Etta James – I’d Rather Go Blind
  4. Etta James – Money (That’s What I Want)
  5. Little Anthony & The Imperials – Tears on My Pillow
  6. Little Anthony & The Imperials – Shimmy Shimmy Ko Ko Bop
  7. Little Walter – Tell Me Mama
  8. Little Walter – Thunderbird
  9. Little Willie John – Spasms
  10. Little Willie John – I”m Shakin” (1960)
  11. Blind Lemon Jefferson – Black snake moan
  12. Little Richard – Jenny Jenny
  13. Little Richard – Keep A-Knockin’
  14. Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials – Can’t Let These Blues Go
  15. Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials – Chicken, Gravy and Biscuits
  16. Curtis Mayfield – duke of earl
  17. Curtis Mayfield – Superfly
  18. The Impressions – It”s alright
  19. The Impressions – Gypsy woman
  20. Memphis Minnie – When the levee breaks
  21. Bukka White – Shake ’em on down
