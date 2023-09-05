Steppin’ Out: 2023-09-05

- Bobby Womack – Don’t Look Back
- The Five Keys – Rocking and Crying Blues
- The Five Keys – Red Sails in the Sunset
- Five Keys – Ling Ting Tong
- Keb’ Mo’ – Ridin’ on a Train
- Keb’ Mo’ – Muddy Water
- Keb’ Mo’ – Stand Up (And Be Strong)
- Etta James – Woman (shake your booty)
- public enemy – shake your booty
- KC & The Sunshine Band – (Shake, shake, shake) Shake Your Booty
- Slim Harpo – Still rainin’ in my heart
- Slim Harpo – I’m a king bee
- Johnny Otis Show – Willie and the hand jive
- J.B Lenoir – Voodoo boogie
- John Lee Hooker – Boom Boom
- Lonnie Johnson – Racketeer’s Blues
- Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown – Pressure Cooker
- Piano Red – Dr. Feelgood
- Sonny Boy Williamson (Rice Miller) – All My Love in Vain
