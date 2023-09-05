Steppin’ Out: 2023-09-05

Written by on September 5, 2023

  1. Bobby Womack – Don’t Look Back
  2. The Five Keys – Rocking and Crying Blues
  3. The Five Keys – Red Sails in the Sunset
  4. Five Keys – Ling Ting Tong
  5. Keb’ Mo’ – Ridin’ on a Train
  6. Keb’ Mo’ – Muddy Water
  7. Keb’ Mo’ – Stand Up (And Be Strong)
  8. Etta James – Woman (shake your booty)
  9. public enemy – shake your booty
  10. KC & The Sunshine Band – (Shake, shake, shake) Shake Your Booty
  11. Slim Harpo – Still rainin’ in my heart
  12. Slim Harpo – I’m a king bee
  13. Johnny Otis Show – Willie and the hand jive
  14. J.B Lenoir – Voodoo boogie
  15. John Lee Hooker – Boom Boom
  16. Lonnie Johnson – Racketeer’s Blues
  17. Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown – Pressure Cooker
  18. Piano Red – Dr. Feelgood
  19. Sonny Boy Williamson (Rice Miller) – All My Love in Vain
