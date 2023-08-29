Steppin’ Out: 2023-08-29

- Isaac Hayes – Let’s Stay Together
- Jr. Walker & the All-Stars – I Don’t Need No Reason
- The Supremes – Stoned Love
- The Supremes – Floy Joy
- The Supremes & The Four Tops – Reach Out & Touch (Somebody’s Hand)
- The Supremes & Four Tops – It’s Impossible
- The Supremes – Early Morning Love
- The Meters – Do The Dirt
- Chocolate Milk – Pretty Pimpin’ Willie
- Dave Batiste & the Gladiators – Funky Soul
- The Gaturs – Gatur Bait
- Eldridge Holmes – The Book
- Sam & the Soul Machine – Git It
- Salt – Hung Up
- The Meters – Zony Mash
- Warren Lee – Funky Belly
- The Explosions – Hip Drop
Reader's opinions