Steppin’ Out: 2023-08-29

  1. Isaac Hayes – Let’s Stay Together
  2. Jr. Walker & the All-Stars – I Don’t Need No Reason
  3. The Supremes – Stoned Love
  4. The Supremes – Floy Joy
  5. The Supremes & The Four Tops – Reach Out & Touch (Somebody’s Hand)
  6. The Supremes & Four Tops – It’s Impossible
  7. The Supremes – Early Morning Love
  8. The Meters – Do The Dirt
  9. Chocolate Milk – Pretty Pimpin’ Willie
  10. Dave Batiste & the Gladiators – Funky Soul
  11. The Gaturs – Gatur Bait
  12. Eldridge Holmes – The Book
  13. Sam & the Soul Machine – Git It
  14. Salt – Hung Up
  15. The Meters – Zony Mash
  16. Warren Lee – Funky Belly
  17. The Explosions – Hip Drop
