Steppin’ Out: 2023-08-15

  1. Aretha Franklin – You’re All I Need To Get By
  2. Aretha Franklin – The Tracks Of My Tears
  3. Blinky – For Once In My Life
  4. The Supremes & Four Tops – Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing
  5. Diana Ross – Reach Out, I’ll Be There
  6. Jonah Jones – Get Ready
  7. Jr. Walker & The All-Stars – These Things Will Keep Me Loving You
  8. Bobby Womack – I Can Understand It
  9. Bobby Womack – Communication
  10. Bobby Womack – I Don’t Wanna Be Hurt By Ya Love Again
  11. George Jackson – Aretha, Sing One For Me
  12. George Jackson – Talking About The Love I Have For You
  13. George Jackson – How Can I Get Next To You?
  14. Veda Brown – Guilty Of Loving You
