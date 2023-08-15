Steppin’ Out: 2023-08-15

- Aretha Franklin – You’re All I Need To Get By
- Aretha Franklin – The Tracks Of My Tears
- Blinky – For Once In My Life
- The Supremes & Four Tops – Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing
- Diana Ross – Reach Out, I’ll Be There
- Jonah Jones – Get Ready
- Jr. Walker & The All-Stars – These Things Will Keep Me Loving You
- Bobby Womack – I Can Understand It
- Bobby Womack – Communication
- Bobby Womack – I Don’t Wanna Be Hurt By Ya Love Again
- George Jackson – Aretha, Sing One For Me
- George Jackson – Talking About The Love I Have For You
- George Jackson – How Can I Get Next To You?
- Veda Brown – Guilty Of Loving You
Reader's opinions