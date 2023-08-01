Steppin’ Out: 2023-08-01
Written by Playlist Robot on August 1, 2023
- Buddy Miles – Joe Tex
- The J.B.’s & Fred Wesley – Use Me
- The J.B.’s – You Sure Love To Ball
- Sweet Charles – Soul Man
- Lyn Collins – Backstabbers
- Syreeta – Save The Country
- Yvonne Fair – All I Could Was Cry
- Diana Ross – Ain’t No Mountain High Enough
- Blinky – Can I Get A Witness
- Bobby Womack – Woman’s Gotta Have It
- Bobby Womack – If You Can’t Give Her Love, Give Her Up
- George Jackson – Aretha, Sing One For Me
- Eivets Rednow (Stevie Wonder) – Grazing In The Grass