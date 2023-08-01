Steppin’ Out: 2023-08-01

Written by on August 1, 2023

  1. Buddy Miles – Joe Tex
  2. The J.B.’s & Fred Wesley – Use Me
  3. The J.B.’s – You Sure Love To Ball
  4. Sweet Charles – Soul Man
  5. Lyn Collins – Backstabbers
  6. Syreeta – Save The Country
  7. Yvonne Fair – All I Could Was Cry
  8. Diana Ross – Ain’t No Mountain High Enough
  9. Blinky – Can I Get A Witness
  10. Bobby Womack – Woman’s Gotta Have It
  11. Bobby Womack – If You Can’t Give Her Love, Give Her Up
  12. George Jackson – Aretha, Sing One For Me
  13. Eivets Rednow (Stevie Wonder) – Grazing In The Grass
