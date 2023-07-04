Steppin’ Out: 2023-07-04

- Etta James – Groove Me
- George Clinton – Atomic dog
- Funkadelic – Loose Booty
- The Capitols – Cool Jerk
- Priscilla Bowman & The Jay McShann Orchestra – Hands off
- Meade Lux Lewis – Bass on Top
- Clifton Chenier – Oh! Lucille
- Clifton Chenier – Zydeco Sont Pas Sale
- Clifton Chenier – Eh, petite fille
- Bobby “Blue” Bland – St. James Infirmary
- Rufus Thomas – Do the Funky Chicken
- Rufus Thomas – Sixty minute man (part 2)
- Johnnie Taylor – Who’s Making Love
- Bo Diddley – Diddy Wah Diddy
- Richard Berry and the Pharoahs – Louie Louie
- Ray Charles – The midnight hour
- Ray Charles – Sweet Sixteen Bars
- ray charles – Let The Good Times Roll
