Steppin’ Out: 2023-07-04

  1. Etta James – Groove Me
  2. George Clinton – Atomic dog
  3. Funkadelic – Loose Booty
  4. The Capitols – Cool Jerk
  5. Priscilla Bowman & The Jay McShann Orchestra – Hands off
  6. Meade Lux Lewis – Bass on Top
  7. Clifton Chenier – Oh! Lucille
  8. Clifton Chenier – Zydeco Sont Pas Sale
  9. Clifton Chenier – Eh, petite fille
  10. Bobby “Blue” Bland – St. James Infirmary
  11. Rufus Thomas – Do the Funky Chicken
  12. Rufus Thomas – Sixty minute man (part 2)
  13. Johnnie Taylor – Who’s Making Love
  14. Bo Diddley – Diddy Wah Diddy
  15. Richard Berry and the Pharoahs – Louie Louie
  16. Ray Charles – The midnight hour
  17. Ray Charles – Sweet Sixteen Bars
  18. ray charles – Let The Good Times Roll
