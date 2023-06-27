Steppin’ Out: 2023-06-27
Written by Playlist Robot on June 27, 2023
- The Staple Singers – (Sittin’ On The) Dock Of The Bay
- Barbara Lewis – Oh, Be My Love
- George Jackson – Aretha, Sing One For Me
- George Jackson – Talking About The Love I Have For You
- George Jackson – Let Them Know You Care
- George Jackson – We’ve Only Just Begun
- Isaac ‘Redd’ Holt – Listen To The Drums
- Isaac ‘Redd’ Holt – Slow Funk
- Harold Alexander – Mama Soul
- Bobbi Humphrey – Uno Esta
- Webster Lewis – El Bobo
- Eddie Henderson – Acuphuncture
- Little Eva Harris – Get Ready/Uptight