Steppin’ Out: 2023-06-27

Written by on June 27, 2023

  1. The Staple Singers – (Sittin’ On The) Dock Of The Bay
  2. Barbara Lewis – Oh, Be My Love
  3. George Jackson – Aretha, Sing One For Me
  4. George Jackson – Talking About The Love I Have For You
  5. George Jackson – Let Them Know You Care
  6. George Jackson – We’ve Only Just Begun
  7. Isaac ‘Redd’ Holt – Listen To The Drums
  8. Isaac ‘Redd’ Holt – Slow Funk
  9. Harold Alexander – Mama Soul
  10. Bobbi Humphrey – Uno Esta
  11. Webster Lewis – El Bobo
  12. Eddie Henderson – Acuphuncture
  13. Little Eva Harris – Get Ready/Uptight
